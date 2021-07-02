Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Just Got Our Attention

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) went down by -1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.68. The company’s stock price has collected -2.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Terminix Adds Teresa M. Sebastian and Chris S. Terrill to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Match Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $169.88, which is $8.64 above the current price. MTCH currently public float of 263.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCH was 2.03M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stocks went down by -2.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.38% and a quarterly performance of 11.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Match Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.06% for MTCH stocks with a simple moving average of 13.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $180 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTCH, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

MTCH Trading at 8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.50. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from MCDANIEL ANN, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $138.82 back on May 17. After this action, MCDANIEL ANN now owns 10,169 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $347,062 using the latest closing price.

Eigenmann Philip D, the Chief Accounting Officer of Match Group Inc., sale 10,861 shares at $146.21 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Eigenmann Philip D is holding 0 shares at $1,588,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.18 for the present operating margin

+71.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +20.68. Equity return is now at value -35.60, with 18.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.