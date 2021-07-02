Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $598.37. The company’s stock price has collected -1.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE :NOW) Right Now?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 723.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOW is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for ServiceNow Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $610.11, which is $61.72 above the current price. NOW currently public float of 195.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOW was 1.58M shares.

NOW’s Market Performance

NOW stocks went down by -1.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.74% and a quarterly performance of 7.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for ServiceNow Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.18% for NOW stocks with a simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $695 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $675. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NOW, setting the target price at $615 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

NOW Trading at 9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $517.76. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw -0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Chamberlain Paul Edward, who sale 75 shares at the price of $545.00 back on Jun 23. After this action, Chamberlain Paul Edward now owns 10,056 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $40,875 using the latest closing price.

Sands Anita M, the Director of ServiceNow Inc., sale 811 shares at $505.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Sands Anita M is holding 7,008 shares at $410,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.40 for the present operating margin

+73.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +2.62. The total capital return value is set at 4.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 75.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.96. Total debt to assets is 24.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.