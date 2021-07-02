Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.50. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Bridgeline Partners Win More than 20 Site Search Licenses in its Third Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BIGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.50, which is $0.43 above the current price. BIGC currently public float of 56.74M and currently shorts hold a 10.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIGC was 1.26M shares.

BIGC’s Market Performance

BIGC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.04% and a quarterly performance of 10.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.06% for BIGC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BIGC, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

BIGC Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.29. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH, who sale 14,225 shares at the price of $65.04 back on Jun 30. After this action, MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH now owns 1,665,649 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $925,200 using the latest closing price.

MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH, the Director of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 57,271 shares at $65.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH is holding 1,679,874 shares at $3,725,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.40 for the present operating margin

+76.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -24.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.04.

Based on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.81. Total debt to assets is 5.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.