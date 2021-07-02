Is IDT Corporation (IDT) a Keeper?

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) went up by 20.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.87. The company’s stock price has collected 4.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that National Retail Solutions & Koupon Expand Partnership to Offer CPG Brands Integrated, End-to End Customer Engagement Solutions at Convenience Stores Nationwide

Is It Worth Investing in IDT Corporation (NYSE :IDT) Right Now?

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IDT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.22. IDT currently public float of 10.12M and currently shorts hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDT was 136.76K shares.

IDT’s Market Performance

IDT stocks went up by 4.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.37% and a quarterly performance of 71.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 508.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for IDT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.29% for IDT stocks with a simple moving average of 156.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDT

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for IDT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2013.

IDT Trading at 56.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +35.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDT rose by +26.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +488.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.30. In addition, IDT Corporation saw 218.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDT starting from WARTELL DAVID, who sale 14,664 shares at the price of $33.95 back on Jun 18. After this action, WARTELL DAVID now owns 0 shares of IDT Corporation, valued at $497,875 using the latest closing price.

MASON JOYCE J, the EVP and Corporate Secretary of IDT Corporation, sale 1,035 shares at $22.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that MASON JOYCE J is holding 10,000 shares at $23,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.81 for the present operating margin

+17.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDT Corporation stands at +1.59. The total capital return value is set at 36.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.98.

Based on IDT Corporation (IDT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.49. Total debt to assets is 2.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.33 and the total asset turnover is 3.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.