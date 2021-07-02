Is AGCO Corporation (AGCO) a Keeper?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.87. The company’s stock price has collected 3.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that AGCO to Present at the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Sustainable Futures Conference

Is It Worth Investing in AGCO Corporation (NYSE :AGCO) Right Now?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGCO is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for AGCO Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $167.86, which is $36.72 above the current price. AGCO currently public float of 62.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGCO was 685.95K shares.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO stocks went up by 3.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.72% and a quarterly performance of -6.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for AGCO Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.21% for AGCO stocks with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $160 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AGCO, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

AGCO Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.09. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw 31.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from LONG LARA THRUSH, who sale 560 shares at the price of $138.33 back on May 28. After this action, LONG LARA THRUSH now owns 3,004 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $77,464 using the latest closing price.

Crain Robert B, the SVP, Gen. Mgr. North America of AGCO Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $151.88 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Crain Robert B is holding 53,765 shares at $3,037,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.92 for the present operating margin

+21.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +4.67. The total capital return value is set at 13.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corporation (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 60.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.64. Total debt to assets is 21.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.