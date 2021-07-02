Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s stock price has collected -2.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that NOVAGOLD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX :NG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NG is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is -$0.77 below the current price. NG currently public float of 243.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NG was 941.53K shares.

NG’s Market Performance

NG stocks went down by -2.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.14% and a quarterly performance of -13.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for NovaGold Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.37% for NG stocks with a simple moving average of -18.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NG stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for NG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $7 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2017.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NG, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

NG Trading at -14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, NovaGold Resources Inc. saw -17.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from Lang Gregory A., who sale 95,392 shares at the price of $9.75 back on Jun 11. After this action, Lang Gregory A. now owns 4,686 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc., valued at $930,072 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Anthony P., the Director of NovaGold Resources Inc., sale 19,655 shares at $9.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Walsh Anthony P. is holding 35,934 shares at $183,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The total capital return value is set at -10.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.51. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -15.40 for asset returns.

Based on NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.03. Total debt to assets is 23.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 55.97.