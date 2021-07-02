Here’s Our Rant About SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.32. The company’s stock price has collected -1.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that Liberty Gold Appoints Jon Gilligan as Chief Operating Officer

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :SSRM) Right Now?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSRM is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for SSR Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.53, which is -$3.78 below the current price. SSRM currently public float of 219.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSRM was 1.72M shares.

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSRM stocks went down by -1.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.69% and a quarterly performance of 2.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for SSR Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.10% for SSRM stocks with a simple moving average of -11.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SSRM, setting the target price at $28.50 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

SSRM Trading at -9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -11.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.61. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw -22.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.22 for the present operating margin

+33.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc. stands at +15.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.03. Total debt to assets is 9.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.