Here’s Our Rant About Formula One Group (FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s stock price has collected 1.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2046

Is It Worth Investing in Formula One Group (NASDAQ :FWONK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Formula One Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $49.13, which is -$0.86 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FWONK was 834.55K shares.

FWONK’s Market Performance

FWONK stocks went up by 1.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.70% and a quarterly performance of 11.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Formula One Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.55% for FWONK stocks with a simple moving average of 15.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONK

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWONK reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for FWONK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 16th, 2019.

FWONK Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.21. In addition, Formula One Group saw 14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.73 for the present operating margin

+8.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Formula One Group stands at -15.38. The total capital return value is set at -0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89.

Based on Formula One Group (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 108.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.01. Total debt to assets is 49.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.