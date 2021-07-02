Here’s Our Rant About Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.23. The company’s stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE :CWEN) Right Now?

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.88. Today, the average trading volume of CWEN was 791.37K shares.

CWEN’s Market Performance

CWEN stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.34% and a quarterly performance of -8.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Clearway Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.22% for CWEN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWEN stocks, with Tudor Pickering repeating the rating for CWEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWEN in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering is $33 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWEN reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for CWEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CWEN, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

CWEN Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.07. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw -17.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Global Infrastructure Investor, who purchase 16,219 shares at the price of $25.70 back on Jun 14. After this action, Global Infrastructure Investor now owns 21,841 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $416,828 using the latest closing price.

Global Infrastructure Investor, the 10% Owner of Clearway Energy Inc., purchase 251 shares at $25.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Global Infrastructure Investor is holding 5,622 shares at $6,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.44 for the present operating margin

+31.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 401.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.05. Total debt to assets is 67.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 379.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.