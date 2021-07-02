Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)?

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/18/21 that The Stock Market Has Been a Snooze. A Wake-Up Call Is Coming.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE :WCN) Right Now?

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 142.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WCN is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Waste Connections Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $131.67, which is $9.51 above the current price. WCN currently public float of 260.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WCN was 805.26K shares.

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.41% and a quarterly performance of 9.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.87% for Waste Connections Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.67% for WCN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $124 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to WCN, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

WCN Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.32. In addition, Waste Connections Inc. saw 16.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from Shea Patrick James, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $120.35 back on Jun 09. After this action, Shea Patrick James now owns 16,620 shares of Waste Connections Inc., valued at $1,323,828 using the latest closing price.

Netherton Susan, the VP People, Training & Devlpmnt of Waste Connections Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $120.33 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Netherton Susan is holding 6,101 shares at $300,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.06 for the present operating margin

+26.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc. stands at +3.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 71.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.73. Total debt to assets is 34.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.