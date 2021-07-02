Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) went up by 14.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 59 min ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Santander Consumer USA, Cerence, Tiziana Life Sciences, Lennar Corp, or Nike?

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ :CRNC) Right Now?

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 532.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cerence Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.58, which is -$1.27 below the current price. CRNC currently public float of 37.69M and currently shorts hold a 12.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNC was 443.47K shares.

CRNC’s Market Performance

CRNC stocks went down by -4.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.20% and a quarterly performance of 16.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Cerence Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.40% for CRNC stocks with a simple moving average of 35.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $122 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CRNC, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

CRNC Trading at 24.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC rose by +13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.36. In addition, Cerence Inc. saw 8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Dhawan Sanjay, who sale 14,318 shares at the price of $113.29 back on Jun 15. After this action, Dhawan Sanjay now owns 300,704 shares of Cerence Inc., valued at $1,622,038 using the latest closing price.

Ortmanns Stefan, the Executive Vice President of Cerence Inc., sale 1,354 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Ortmanns Stefan is holding 147,963 shares at $148,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.40 for the present operating margin

+63.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc. stands at -6.26. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cerence Inc. (CRNC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.73. Total debt to assets is 17.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.