Can Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Remain Competitive?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/30/21 that Seagate Gets An Upgrade as Crypto Miners Push Up Disk-Drive Price

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ :STX) Right Now?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.90, which is $2.73 above the current price. STX currently public float of 227.61M and currently shorts hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STX was 3.23M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.64% and a quarterly performance of 10.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.56% for STX stocks with a simple moving average of 22.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $85 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

STX Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.17. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 39.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from ZANDER EDWARD J, who sale 12,043 shares at the price of $97.58 back on Jun 10. After this action, ZANDER EDWARD J now owns 37,615 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $1,175,208 using the latest closing price.

CANNON MICHAEL R, the Director of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 7,102 shares at $97.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that CANNON MICHAEL R is holding 20,175 shares at $692,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.18 for the present operating margin

+26.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +9.55. The total capital return value is set at 22.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.18. Equity return is now at value 78.60, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 237.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.34. Total debt to assets is 47.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 235.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.