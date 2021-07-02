Can AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Remain Competitive?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.86. The company’s stock price has collected 0.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Walgreens Had Strong Earnings. The Stock Is Falling Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE :ABC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABC is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.07, which is $15.41 above the current price. ABC currently public float of 146.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABC was 1.05M shares.

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC stocks went up by 0.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.15% and a quarterly performance of -0.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.53% for ABC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABC, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

ABC Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.05. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 19.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from Chou John G., who sale 6,082 shares at the price of $117.23 back on Jun 18. After this action, Chou John G. now owns 67,101 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $712,993 using the latest closing price.

COLLIS STEVEN H, the Chairman, President & CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 12,784 shares at $118.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that COLLIS STEVEN H is holding 189,071 shares at $1,518,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.07 for the present operating margin

+2.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at -1.80. The total capital return value is set at 36.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.72. Equity return is now at value -806.00, with -8.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.21 and the total asset turnover is 4.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.