Black Knight Inc. (BKI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.19. The company’s stock price has collected 2.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that Bank of Hawaii Selects the Black Knight Servicing Digital Solution to Provide Consumers Timely, Personalized Information About Their Home and Mortgage

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE :BKI) Right Now?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKI is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Black Knight Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.14, which is $16.39 above the current price. BKI currently public float of 151.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKI was 1.08M shares.

BKI’s Market Performance

BKI stocks went up by 2.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.86% and a quarterly performance of 5.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Black Knight Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.88% for BKI stocks with a simple moving average of -3.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKI reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for BKI stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BKI, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

BKI Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.38. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKI starting from Jabbour Anthony M, who purchase 13,900 shares at the price of $71.77 back on Jun 02. After this action, Jabbour Anthony M now owns 75,697 shares of Black Knight Inc., valued at $997,603 using the latest closing price.

Nackashi Joseph M, the President of Black Knight Inc., sale 13,500 shares at $75.79 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Nackashi Joseph M is holding 247,412 shares at $1,023,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+24.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +21.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Black Knight Inc. (BKI), the company’s capital structure generated 85.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.00. Total debt to assets is 36.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.