A Lesson to Learn: Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.29. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/08/21 that How the Green Economy Will Be a Gold Mine for Copper

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE :SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Southern Copper Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.48, which is $8.15 above the current price. SCCO currently public float of 84.84M and currently shorts hold a 6.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCCO was 1.51M shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.08% and a quarterly performance of -8.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Southern Copper Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.61% for SCCO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $65 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to SCCO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SCCO Trading at -9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.57. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw -2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $68.72 back on Jun 08. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 4,414 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $206,159 using the latest closing price.

ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $72.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE is holding 2,700 shares at $72,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.08 for the present operating margin

+40.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +19.67. The total capital return value is set at 21.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.83. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 104.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.01. Total debt to assets is 44.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.