A Lesson to Learn: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.78. The company’s stock price has collected 0.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results; Declares a Second Quarter Base Dividend Per Share of $0.41 and a First Quarter Supplemental Dividend Per Share of $0.06

Is It Worth Investing in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE :TSLX) Right Now?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.63, which is $1.21 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TSLX was 359.79K shares.

TSLX’s Market Performance

TSLX stocks went up by 0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.07% and a quarterly performance of 4.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.26% for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.18% for TSLX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLX

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSLX reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for TSLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSLX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

TSLX Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLX rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.21. In addition, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLX starting from HIGGINBOTHAM RICHARD A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $21.88 back on May 11. After this action, HIGGINBOTHAM RICHARD A now owns 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., valued at $109,424 using the latest closing price.

Easterly Joshua, the Chief Executive Officer of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., purchase 8,361 shares at $21.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Easterly Joshua is holding 18,792 shares at $180,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+85.35 for the present operating margin

+75.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stands at +66.74. The total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94.

Based on Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX), the company’s capital structure generated 95.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.88. Total debt to assets is 47.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.