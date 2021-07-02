A Lesson to Learn: LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.68. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that LKQ Corporation Acquires Green Bean Battery

Is It Worth Investing in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ :LKQ) Right Now?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LKQ is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for LKQ Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.78, which is $7.02 above the current price. LKQ currently public float of 298.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LKQ was 1.84M shares.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.34% and a quarterly performance of 16.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for LKQ Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.32% for LKQ stocks with a simple moving average of 26.10% for the last 200 days.

LKQ Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.97. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw 42.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Hanser Robert M., who sale 1,386 shares at the price of $48.62 back on May 12. After this action, Hanser Robert M. now owns 17,151 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $67,386 using the latest closing price.

HOLSTEN JOSEPH M, the Director of LKQ Corporation, sale 70,000 shares at $37.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that HOLSTEN JOSEPH M is holding 201,337 shares at $2,605,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+37.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corporation stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.54. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corporation (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 75.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.14. Total debt to assets is 34.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.