23andMe Holding Co. (ME): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) went down by -5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.16. The company’s stock price has collected -7.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that Industry Leaders Join 23andMe Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ :ME) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for 23andMe Holding Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ME currently public float of 50.66M and currently shorts hold a 9.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ME was 1.50M shares.

ME’s Market Performance

ME stocks went down by -7.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.00% and a quarterly performance of 7.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for 23andMe Holding Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.59% for ME stocks with a simple moving average of -2.44% for the last 200 days.

ME Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -7.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.