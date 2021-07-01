Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Just Got Our Attention

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) went down by -6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.64. The company’s stock price has collected -4.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Zuora Supports GoPro’s Subscription Program hitting Milestone Moment of Surpassing One Million Subscribers

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE :ZUO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Zuora Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.60, which is -$0.65 below the current price. ZUO currently public float of 110.26M and currently shorts hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZUO was 1.10M shares.

ZUO’s Market Performance

ZUO stocks went down by -4.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.15% and a quarterly performance of 16.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Zuora Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.06% for ZUO stocks with a simple moving average of 25.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $20 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUO reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for ZUO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ZUO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

ZUO Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.52. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 23.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Pileggi Jennifer, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $18.05 back on Jun 23. After this action, Pileggi Jennifer now owns 8,095 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $180,494 using the latest closing price.

Pileggi Jennifer, the SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of Zuora Inc., sale 16,735 shares at $15.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Pileggi Jennifer is holding 8,095 shares at $266,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.18 for the present operating margin

+57.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc. stands at -23.96. The total capital return value is set at -30.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.80. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zuora Inc. (ZUO), the company’s capital structure generated 40.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.72. Total debt to assets is 16.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.