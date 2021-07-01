Why Nucor Corporation (NUE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Nucor Named GM Supplier of the Year for Third Year in a Row

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE :NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUE is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Nucor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.70, which is -$2.23 below the current price. NUE currently public float of 297.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUE was 3.78M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE stocks went down by -0.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.37% and a quarterly performance of 19.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Nucor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.18% for NUE stocks with a simple moving average of 43.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $114 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NUE, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

NUE Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.71. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 80.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from NAPOLITAN RAYMOND S JR, who sale 65,789 shares at the price of $103.02 back on May 10. After this action, NAPOLITAN RAYMOND S JR now owns 131,914 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $6,777,607 using the latest closing price.

QUERY KENNETH REX, the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $93.33 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that QUERY KENNETH REX is holding 60,010 shares at $326,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +3.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65.

Based on Nucor Corporation (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 50.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.51. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.