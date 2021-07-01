We Analyzed the Future Direction of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR), Here is What We Found

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) went up by 11.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s stock price has collected 9.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LRMR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LRMR is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.22. LRMR currently public float of 15.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LRMR was 174.14K shares.

LRMR’s Market Performance

LRMR stocks went up by 9.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.32% and a quarterly performance of -32.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Larimar Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.36% for LRMR stocks with a simple moving average of -40.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRMR

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRMR reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for LRMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

LRMR Trading at -9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +19.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRMR rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. saw -54.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LRMR

The total capital return value is set at -49.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.73.

Based on Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.77. Total debt to assets is 6.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.89.