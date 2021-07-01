We Analyzed the Future Direction of Lands’ End Inc. (LE), Here is What We Found

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) went up by 19.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.79. The company’s stock price has collected 21.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that Lands’ End Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ :LE) Right Now?

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LE is at 2.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lands’ End Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $8.95 above the current price. LE currently public float of 14.49M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LE was 214.07K shares.

LE’s Market Performance

LE stocks went up by 21.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.74% and a quarterly performance of 65.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 410.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Lands’ End Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.76% for LE stocks with a simple moving average of 69.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LE stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LE in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $35 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LE reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for LE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 16th, 2020.

LE Trading at 47.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares surge +28.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LE rose by +21.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.17. In addition, Lands’ End Inc. saw 90.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LE starting from Griffith Jerome, who sale 21,238 shares at the price of $35.14 back on Jun 04. After this action, Griffith Jerome now owns 328,472 shares of Lands’ End Inc., valued at $746,303 using the latest closing price.

Griffith Jerome, the Chief Executive Officer of Lands’ End Inc., sale 8,762 shares at $35.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Griffith Jerome is holding 349,710 shares at $306,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.32 for the present operating margin

+39.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lands’ End Inc. stands at +0.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.50. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lands’ End Inc. (LE), the company’s capital structure generated 88.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.96. Total debt to assets is 29.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.