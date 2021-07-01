Wall Street Pummels Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) After Recent Earnings Report

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) went down by -14.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.51. The company’s stock price has collected -18.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Aligos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $83.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.75, which is $21.62 above the current price. ALGS currently public float of 24.96M and currently shorts hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGS was 111.98K shares.

ALGS’s Market Performance

ALGS stocks went down by -18.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.83% and a quarterly performance of -10.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.08% for Aligos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.42% for ALGS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $47 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGS reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for ALGS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALGS, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

ALGS Trading at -34.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -39.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGS fell by -34.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.79. In addition, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGS

The total capital return value is set at -53.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.37.

Based on Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.58. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.26.