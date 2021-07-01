The Chart for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) went up by 10.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.73. The company’s stock price has collected -2.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Zynex Announces 2021 First Quarter Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ :ZYXI) Right Now?

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZYXI is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zynex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.90, which is $9.55 above the current price. ZYXI currently public float of 19.56M and currently shorts hold a 18.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZYXI was 236.26K shares.

ZYXI’s Market Performance

ZYXI stocks went down by -2.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.96% and a quarterly performance of 1.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Zynex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.97% for ZYXI stocks with a simple moving average of 10.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYXI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ZYXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZYXI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYXI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ZYXI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZYXI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

ZYXI Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYXI rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, Zynex Inc. saw 15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYXI starting from MOORHEAD DANIEL J, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $16.15 back on Jun 14. After this action, MOORHEAD DANIEL J now owns 13,483 shares of Zynex Inc., valued at $113,050 using the latest closing price.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J, the Chief Financial Officer of Zynex Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that MOORHEAD DANIEL J is holding 20,483 shares at $244,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.79 for the present operating margin

+78.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zynex Inc. stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.29. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zynex Inc. (ZYXI), the company’s capital structure generated 12.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.42. Total debt to assets is 9.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.23.