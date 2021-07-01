The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.02. The company’s stock price has collected 0.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Rexford Industrial Announces Expanded Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Repricing

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE :BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.00, which is $6.2 above the current price. BNS currently public float of 1.21B and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNS was 1.43M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS stocks went up by 0.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.88% and a quarterly performance of 4.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.95% for The Bank of Nova Scotia. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.93% for BNS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNS

CIBC gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to BNS, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

BNS Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.81. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 20.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 2.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.48. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.