Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.75. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that New Mountain Finance Corporation Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Initial Public Offering by Ringing Closing Bell on NASDAQ

Is It Worth Investing in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ :NMFC) Right Now?

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.30. Today, the average trading volume of NMFC was 385.14K shares.

NMFC’s Market Performance

NMFC stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.90% and a quarterly performance of 6.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for New Mountain Finance Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.04% for NMFC stocks with a simple moving average of 11.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMFC stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for NMFC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NMFC in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $13.50 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

NMFC Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.17. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corporation saw 15.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from Handy Alice, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $12.67 back on Mar 08. After this action, Handy Alice now owns 2,000 shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation, valued at $12,670 using the latest closing price.

Ogens David, the Director of New Mountain Finance Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $11.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Ogens David is holding 98,904 shares at $28,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.27 for the present operating margin

+73.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Mountain Finance Corporation stands at +21.58. The total capital return value is set at 4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.90.

Based on New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC), the company’s capital structure generated 147.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.53. Total debt to assets is 58.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.