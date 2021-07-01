ON24 Inc. (ONTF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) went down by -5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.98. The company’s stock price has collected -5.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that ON24 Ranked Fastest-Growing Middle Market MarTech Company in Bay Area

Is It Worth Investing in ON24 Inc. (NYSE :ONTF) Right Now?

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 128.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ON24 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.71, which is $23.52 above the current price. ONTF currently public float of 25.09M and currently shorts hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONTF was 259.69K shares.

ONTF’s Market Performance

ONTF stocks went down by -5.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.19% and a quarterly performance of -26.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for ON24 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.99% for ONTF stocks with a simple moving average of -23.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONTF

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONTF reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for ONTF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONTF, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

ONTF Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTF fell by -5.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.35. In addition, ON24 Inc. saw -49.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTF starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who purchase 25 shares at the price of $45.19 back on Apr 15. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 5,354,560 shares of ON24 Inc., valued at $1,130 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of ON24 Inc., sale 25 shares at $46.18 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 5,354,560 shares at $1,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.92 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON24 Inc. stands at +6.20. The total capital return value is set at 97.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.