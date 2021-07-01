Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) went up by 13.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected 15.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Liquidity Services awarded a contract by NEPO to sell commercial vehicles and construction equipment on its online marketplace AllSurplus

Is It Worth Investing in Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ :LQDT) Right Now?

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LQDT is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Liquidity Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.50, which is $2.8 above the current price. LQDT currently public float of 26.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LQDT was 441.56K shares.

LQDT’s Market Performance

LQDT stocks went up by 15.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.35% and a quarterly performance of 36.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 327.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for Liquidity Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.43% for LQDT stocks with a simple moving average of 55.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for LQDT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LQDT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LQDT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for LQDT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 05th, 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LQDT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

LQDT Trading at 11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDT rose by +15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +236.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.03. In addition, Liquidity Services Inc. saw 59.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDT starting from Rozdilsky Nicholas, who sale 4,415 shares at the price of $24.84 back on Jun 09. After this action, Rozdilsky Nicholas now owns 18,750 shares of Liquidity Services Inc., valued at $109,669 using the latest closing price.

Rozdilsky Nicholas, the Chief Marketing Officer of Liquidity Services Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $25.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Rozdilsky Nicholas is holding 23,165 shares at $770,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.60 for the present operating margin

+50.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidity Services Inc. stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at -2.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.20. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.39. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.