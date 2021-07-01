Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that Cheetah Mobile Announces First Quarter 2021 -2-

Is It Worth Investing in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE :CMCM) Right Now?

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMCM is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.09, which is -$0.37 below the current price. CMCM currently public float of 40.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMCM was 428.52K shares.

CMCM’s Market Performance

CMCM stocks went up by 4.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.27% and a quarterly performance of 5.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Cheetah Mobile Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.20% for CMCM stocks with a simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

CMCM Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCM rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Cheetah Mobile Inc. saw 31.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.84 for the present operating margin

+69.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheetah Mobile Inc. stands at +26.84. The total capital return value is set at -11.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.29.

Based on Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.50. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.