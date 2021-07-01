Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN)?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :ACGLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.89. ACGLN currently public float of 356.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACGLN was 534.30K shares.

ACGLN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.37% for ACGLN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.37% for the last 200 days.

ACGLN Trading at 1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGLN rose by +0.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at +16.78. The total capital return value is set at -18.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.29.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.