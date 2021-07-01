Is Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) a Keeper?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $308.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/28/21 that Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Is Rebounding. She Bought the Dip.

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE :TDOC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Teladoc Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $229.83, which is $63.54 above the current price. TDOC currently public float of 145.54M and currently shorts hold a 12.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDOC was 3.06M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.14% and a quarterly performance of -8.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Teladoc Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.33% for TDOC stocks with a simple moving average of -16.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $162 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDOC reach a price target of $235. The rating they have provided for TDOC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TDOC, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

TDOC Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.06. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw -16.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Murthy Mala, who sale 3,851 shares at the price of $165.48 back on Jun 25. After this action, Murthy Mala now owns 17,357 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $637,267 using the latest closing price.

Vandervoort Adam C, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 558 shares at $157.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Vandervoort Adam C is holding 10,163 shares at $87,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.42 for the present operating margin

+57.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -44.35. The total capital return value is set at -4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.16. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.51. Total debt to assets is 8.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.