Is Atotech Limited (ATC) a Keeper?

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) went down by -1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.67. The company’s stock price has collected -2.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 1 hour ago that Krispy Kreme, Micron Technology, CureVac: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Atotech Limited (NYSE :ATC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Atotech Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.72, which is $1.47 above the current price. ATC currently public float of 190.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATC was 471.56K shares.

ATC’s Market Performance

ATC stocks went down by -2.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.77% and a quarterly performance of 26.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Atotech Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.25% for ATC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATC reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ATC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ATC, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

ATC Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATC fell by -4.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.35. In addition, Atotech Limited saw 32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.