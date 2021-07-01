Here’s Our Rant About Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Rain Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Tempus for Genomic Analysis in Planned MDM2-Amplified Phase 2 Basket Trial of RAIN-32

Is It Worth Investing in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RAIN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Rain Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.50. RAIN currently public float of 7.48M and currently shorts hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAIN was 304.35K shares.

RAIN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Rain Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.54% for RAIN stocks with a simple moving average of -10.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAIN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RAIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RAIN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAIN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RAIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RAIN, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on May 18th of the current year.

RAIN Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN fell by -10.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, Rain Therapeutics Inc. saw -1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 1,361 shares at the price of $15.90 back on May 24. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 941,300 shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc., valued at $21,633 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the Director of Rain Therapeutics Inc., purchase 121,986 shares at $15.94 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 940,581 shares at $1,944,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

The total capital return value is set at -59.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.41.