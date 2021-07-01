Here’s How Your Trade MP Materials Corp. (MP) Aggressively Right Now

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went up by 3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.77. The company’s stock price has collected 8.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 177.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for MP Materials Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.07, which is $3.44 above the current price. MP currently public float of 137.49M and currently shorts hold a 8.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 4.12M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went up by 8.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.20% and a quarterly performance of 2.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 269.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for MP Materials Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.30% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of 31.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $45 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to MP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

MP Trading at 21.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.38. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw 14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Corbett Ryan, who sale 31,728 shares at the price of $31.97 back on Jun 22. After this action, Corbett Ryan now owns 251,154 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $1,014,231 using the latest closing price.

Litinsky James H., the Chairman and CEO of MP Materials Corp., sale 4,603,123 shares at $33.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26, which means that Litinsky James H. is holding 2,338 shares at $155,470,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+45.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corp. stands at -16.25. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corp. (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 8.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.98. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.03.