GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $116.76. The company’s stock price has collected 2.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that GDS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDS is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for GDS Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $679.45, which is $25.75 above the current price. GDS currently public float of 151.24M and currently shorts hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDS was 1.51M shares.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS stocks went up by 2.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.75% and a quarterly performance of -3.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for GDS Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.68% for GDS stocks with a simple moving average of -10.78% for the last 200 days.

GDS Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.24. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.73 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -11.94. The total capital return value is set at 1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 93.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 43.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.