Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) went up by 22.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.64. The company’s stock price has collected 26.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Four Seasons Education Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE :FEDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FEDU is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.46. FEDU currently public float of 13.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FEDU was 420.63K shares.

FEDU’s Market Performance

FEDU stocks went up by 26.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.72% and a quarterly performance of -26.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.68% for FEDU stocks with a simple moving average of 5.03% for the last 200 days.

FEDU Trading at 18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +25.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEDU rose by +26.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9572. In addition, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FEDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+48.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stands at -28.14. The total capital return value is set at 1.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.48. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU), the company’s capital structure generated 31.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.13. Total debt to assets is 19.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 350.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.