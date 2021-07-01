eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went down by -3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that eXp Commercial To Host Virtual Commercial Real Estate Symposium

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPI) Right Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 166.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is at 2.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for eXp World Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.00, which is $22.23 above the current price. EXPI currently public float of 65.30M and currently shorts hold a 9.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPI was 1.52M shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI stocks went up by 1.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.20% and a quarterly performance of -14.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 354.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for eXp World Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.67% for EXPI stocks with a simple moving average of 4.63% for the last 200 days.

EXPI Trading at 17.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.96. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 22.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from JACKLIN DARREN LEE, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Jun 22. After this action, JACKLIN DARREN LEE now owns 125,008 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $526,323 using the latest closing price.

MILES RANDALL D, the Director of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $35.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that MILES RANDALL D is holding 470,080 shares at $527,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.76 for the present operating margin

+8.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +1.73. The total capital return value is set at 31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.31. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.48. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.21 and the total asset turnover is 10.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.