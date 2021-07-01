Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.95. The company’s stock price has collected -2.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that CanAlaska Provides Update on Manitoba Nickel Projects

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cameco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.44, which is -$8.32 below the current price. CCJ currently public float of 397.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 4.93M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -2.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.27% and a quarterly performance of 15.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.57% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 31.04% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.21. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 43.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.11 for the present operating margin

+3.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -2.95. The total capital return value is set at -1.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.89. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corporation (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 20.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.88. Total debt to assets is 13.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.40.