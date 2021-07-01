Buy or Sell Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that GOGL — 2021 Annual General Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ :GOGL) Right Now?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOGL is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Golden Ocean Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.95, which is $0.4 above the current price. GOGL currently public float of 122.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOGL was 1.05M shares.

GOGL’s Market Performance

GOGL stocks went up by 5.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.94% and a quarterly performance of 64.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 184.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Golden Ocean Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.25% for GOGL stocks with a simple moving average of 77.50% for the last 200 days.

GOGL Trading at 13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +204.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw 138.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.99 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at -22.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.28. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 90.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.51. Total debt to assets is 45.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.