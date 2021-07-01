Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) went up by 8.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s stock price has collected 21.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Announces $75 Million Private Placement with Koch Strategic Platforms

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE :ASPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASPN is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.80, which is -$3.82 below the current price. ASPN currently public float of 27.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASPN was 235.02K shares.

ASPN’s Market Performance

ASPN stocks went up by 21.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.02% and a quarterly performance of 47.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 354.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.42% for Aspen Aerogels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.06% for ASPN stocks with a simple moving average of 84.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $45 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPN reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ASPN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

ASPN Trading at 56.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +56.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +30.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +230.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.18. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw 79.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Whitaker Corby C, who sale 14,500 shares at the price of $22.65 back on Mar 11. After this action, Whitaker Corby C now owns 110,180 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $328,425 using the latest closing price.

Conte Kelley, the Vice President,Human Resources of Aspen Aerogels Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Conte Kelley is holding 62,097 shares at $60,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.51 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stands at -21.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.89. Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.91. Total debt to assets is 8.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.