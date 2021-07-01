Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.23. The company’s stock price has collected 2.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Imara Announces Appointment of Laura A. Williams, M.D., MPH to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ardelyx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. ARDX currently public float of 67.05M and currently shorts hold a 11.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDX was 2.33M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.01% and a quarterly performance of 14.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Ardelyx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.48% for ARDX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ARDX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 17.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Jacobs Jeffrey W, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $7.29 back on Jun 15. After this action, Jacobs Jeffrey W now owns 124,051 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $54,658 using the latest closing price.

Rosenbaum David P., the Chief Development Officer of Ardelyx Inc., sale 3,062 shares at $7.22 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Rosenbaum David P. is holding 26,750 shares at $22,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1199.05 for the present operating margin

+45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -1245.71. The total capital return value is set at -43.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.93. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -50.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.72. Total debt to assets is 26.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 58.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.85.