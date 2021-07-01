Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Just Got Our Attention

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.75. The company’s stock price has collected -1.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ :ASO) Right Now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.89, which is $4.76 above the current price. ASO currently public float of 84.95M and currently shorts hold a 14.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASO was 2.87M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO stocks went down by -1.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.71% and a quarterly performance of 52.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.87% for ASO stocks with a simple moving average of 65.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $39 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ASO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

ASO Trading at 14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO fell by -1.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.91. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 98.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Ennis William S., who sale 51,929 shares at the price of $42.35 back on Jun 25. After this action, Ennis William S. now owns 31,746 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $2,199,193 using the latest closing price.

Rutherford Jamey Traywick, the SVP, Omnichannel of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 6,105 shares at $42.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Rutherford Jamey Traywick is holding 74,687 shares at $259,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 10.50 for asset returns.