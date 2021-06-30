Why Weidai Ltd. (WEI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) went up by 50.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 60.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that Weidai Ltd. Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Is It Worth Investing in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE :WEI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Weidai Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.82. WEI currently public float of 35.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEI was 683.24K shares.

WEI’s Market Performance

WEI stocks went up by 60.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.77% and a quarterly performance of 14.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.04% for Weidai Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.31% for WEI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.68% for the last 200 days.

WEI Trading at 53.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.12%, as shares surge +51.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEI rose by +60.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1053. In addition, Weidai Ltd. saw 21.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.23 for the present operating margin

+49.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weidai Ltd. stands at -45.73. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Weidai Ltd. (WEI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.40.