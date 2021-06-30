We Analyzed the Future Direction of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL), Here is What We Found

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.79. The company’s stock price has collected 2.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ZNTL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.14, which is $18.95 above the current price. ZNTL currently public float of 36.92M and currently shorts hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZNTL was 320.58K shares.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

ZNTL stocks went up by 2.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.76% and a quarterly performance of 31.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.74% for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.28% for ZNTL stocks with a simple moving average of 15.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZNTL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ZNTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZNTL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $91 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNTL reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for ZNTL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZNTL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

ZNTL Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.32. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 2.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Bunker Kevin D., who sale 8,420 shares at the price of $54.09 back on Jun 01. After this action, Bunker Kevin D. now owns 33,680 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $455,442 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Cam, the Director of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $54.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Gallagher Cam is holding 515,573 shares at $540,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

The total capital return value is set at -58.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.19. Equity return is now at value -53.60, with -45.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.64. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.07.