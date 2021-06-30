Wall Street Pummels Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) After Recent Earnings Report

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) went down by -5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.38. The company’s stock price has collected -3.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that Nurix Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Stefani A. Wolff as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Product Development

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NRIX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.71, which is $21.42 above the current price. NRIX currently public float of 27.94M and currently shorts hold a 15.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRIX was 407.23K shares.

NRIX’s Market Performance

NRIX stocks went down by -3.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.54% and a quarterly performance of -2.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Nurix Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.75% for NRIX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $46 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRIX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for NRIX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 30th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NRIX, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

NRIX Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.72. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. saw -15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from Beaurang Pierre, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $29.37 back on Jun 10. After this action, Beaurang Pierre now owns 4,330 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., valued at $220,248 using the latest closing price.

Ring Christine, the General Counsel of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $29.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Ring Christine is holding 805 shares at $35,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-364.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stands at -242.66. The total capital return value is set at -46.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.80. Equity return is now at value -27.30, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.70.