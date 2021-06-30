Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) went up by 3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s stock price has collected 15.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/17/21 that Vimeo to Participate in 2021 Macquarie Technology Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ :VMEO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vimeo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.00. VMEO currently public float of 79.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMEO was 2.23M shares.

VMEO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Vimeo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.52% for VMEO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.19% for the last 200 days.

VMEO Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +15.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO rose by +15.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.71. In addition, Vimeo Inc. saw -10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.40 for the present operating margin

+63.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vimeo Inc. stands at -17.88. The total capital return value is set at -26.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.44.

Based on Vimeo Inc. (VMEO), the company’s capital structure generated 113.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.08. Total debt to assets is 25.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 24.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.