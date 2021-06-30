The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s stock price has collected 8.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that (PR) Lion Electric Names Francois Beaulieu as Chief Information Officer

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE :LEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Lion Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.48. LEV currently public float of 116.70M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEV was 1.39M shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV stocks went up by 8.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.88% and a quarterly performance of 19.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for The Lion Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.44% for LEV stocks with a simple moving average of 14.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $22 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

LEV Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +8.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.58. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw 12.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.