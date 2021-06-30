The Chart for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.86. The company’s stock price has collected 14.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that Jefferies Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results — Jefferies Group LLC Delivers Record Second Quarter and Six Months Revenues and Net Income

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :JEF) Right Now?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JEF is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.50, which is $3.78 above the current price. JEF currently public float of 200.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JEF was 2.04M shares.

JEF’s Market Performance

JEF stocks went up by 14.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.50% and a quarterly performance of 10.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 126.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.93% for JEF stocks with a simple moving average of 28.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $21 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JEF reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for JEF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2019.

JEF Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.51. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. saw 39.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from REESE STUART HARRY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $31.59 back on Apr 12. After this action, REESE STUART HARRY now owns 33,756 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., valued at $315,850 using the latest closing price.

REESE STUART HARRY, the Former Director of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $31.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that REESE STUART HARRY is holding 43,756 shares at $312,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.57 for the present operating margin

+88.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.96.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 242.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.81. Total debt to assets is 43.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.