Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Just Got Our Attention

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) went up by 3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s stock price has collected -2.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/30/21 that SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. 1st QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS

Is It Worth Investing in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE :SHLX) Right Now?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHLX is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.86, which is $0.19 above the current price. SHLX currently public float of 123.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHLX was 1.47M shares.

SHLX’s Market Performance

SHLX stocks went down by -2.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.22% and a quarterly performance of 13.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Shell Midstream Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.27% for SHLX stocks with a simple moving average of 23.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SHLX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SHLX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SHLX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

SHLX Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLX fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.25. In addition, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. saw 46.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.14 for the present operating margin

+50.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +101.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.91. Equity return is now at value 85.80, with 21.90 for asset returns.

Total debt to assets is 115.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 470.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 121.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.