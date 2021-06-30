Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Just Got Our Attention

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) went down by -25.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that PANBELA THERAPEUTICS INCREASES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK TO $10.0 MILLION

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PBLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBLA is at 0.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. PBLA currently public float of 8.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBLA was 84.90K shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA stocks went up by 14.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.05% and a quarterly performance of -6.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.58% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.73% for PBLA stocks with a simple moving average of -27.85% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -29.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares sank -36.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw 7.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -107.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.98. Equity return is now at value -76.90, with -62.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.